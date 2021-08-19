Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for 1.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.22% of Pinduoduo worth $3,487,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

PDD traded down $6.50 on Thursday, hitting $74.46. 252,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of -101.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

