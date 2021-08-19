Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $10.78 Billion Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 5.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Moderna worth $10,781,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock traded down $18.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,498,859. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,292,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,606,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $81,150,258. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

