Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $546.32

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $546.32 and last traded at $545.59, with a volume of 38192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $532.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

