Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Decreases By 23.9%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,545. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

