Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,075,413 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,295,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 33.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,092 shares of company stock valued at $64,525,988 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO traded up $6.38 on Thursday, hitting $345.37. 31,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,998. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

