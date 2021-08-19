Zacks: Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $75.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the lowest is $74.50 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.