Zacks: Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $75.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the lowest is $74.50 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.