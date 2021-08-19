CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $7.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $8.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 million to $30.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.32 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 6,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

