Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.65% of Anthem worth $1,538,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.13. 24,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.75. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

