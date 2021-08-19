NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

