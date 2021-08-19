Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Set at C$1.70 by Canaccord Genuity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has been assigned a C$1.70 target price by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.29. The company had a trading volume of 136,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

