iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 75,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,774. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

