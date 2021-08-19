iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of EMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 75,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,774. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
