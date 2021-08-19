Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.67.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$58.21. 578,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,281. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.40.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.