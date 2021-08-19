Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.29. 177,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.69. Target has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

