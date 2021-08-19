SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 3,473 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after buying an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $176.54 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $464.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

