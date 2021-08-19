Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,265. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.