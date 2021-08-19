Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report sales of $34.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.78 million. Iteris reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $135.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. 3,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,089. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a PE ratio of 563.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 in the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $10,618,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Iteris by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

