-$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,123,000. Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $118.93. 50,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

