Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,832. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $116.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

