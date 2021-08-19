BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund makes up about 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 70.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,471. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

