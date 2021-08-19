LinkEye (LET) Price Reaches $0.0090

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $432,556.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

