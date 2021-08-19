Qubitica Market Cap Reaches $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.00399449 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001371 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00908474 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

