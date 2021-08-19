ChatCoin (CHAT) One Day Volume Tops $52,524.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $52,524.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.97 or 0.99938650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00040928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00075546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010622 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

