Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 1,488 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,433 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 42.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 146,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 343.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 44.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. 289,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,350. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $55.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

