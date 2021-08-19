Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.57. 24,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,141. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $168.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

