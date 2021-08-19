WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.56

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$162.56 and last traded at C$162.17, with a volume of 45928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$160.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

