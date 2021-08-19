NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $19.80. NeuroPace shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. Analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $6,048,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $952,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $3,507,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.