Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) fell 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.78. 5,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 476,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.