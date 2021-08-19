Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 65,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 118,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,628,914. The stock has a market cap of $229.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.