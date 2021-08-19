The Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,108 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the average daily volume of 1,512 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 107,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.