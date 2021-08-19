Bridge Oracle Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $94,133.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

