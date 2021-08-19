Niobium Coin Trading Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 43% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $142,994.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00841897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00103173 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

