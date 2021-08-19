QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0371 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $467,941.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00144327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,547.10 or 0.99683274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00912653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.00724757 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

