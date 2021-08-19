Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report $56.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $58.21 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $221.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $231.76 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 153,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

