Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.63. 181,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,498,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

