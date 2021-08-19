Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 905 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,129. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

