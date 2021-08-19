Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after buying an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,678. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.