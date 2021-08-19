John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.71. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $971.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.