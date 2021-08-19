Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 117,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.