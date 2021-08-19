Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.00.

