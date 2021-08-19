Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Short Interest Up 30.5% in July

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Millennium Cell stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,234. Millennium Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc develops hydrogen battery technology. It develops hydrogen batteries comprised of a fuel cell and its proprietary hydrogen storage technology for use in portable electronic devices for the military, industrial, medical and consumer electronics markets. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

