Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Short Interest Up 30.5% in July

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Millennium Cell stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,234. Millennium Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Millennium Cell
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.