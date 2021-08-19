Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Up 31.7% in July

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Ajax I stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 13,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,661. Ajax I has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Ajax I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,241,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ajax I by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 1,252,018 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ajax I by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ajax I by 988.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

