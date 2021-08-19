Cree Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 26,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,613 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cree by 36.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cree by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $72,842,000 after buying an additional 301,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.