Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Antares Pharma also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 7,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,242. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $654.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $11,056,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $4,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.