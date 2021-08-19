Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,062.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $81,062.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00842113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00047289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

