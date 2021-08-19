Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Purchases 47,435 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Charles Alexander Spicer purchased 47,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140.55 ($32,846.29).
Shares of MJH stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,193. The company has a market cap of £93.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.50. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.76).
