Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Purchases 47,435 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Charles Alexander Spicer purchased 47,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140.55 ($32,846.29).

Shares of MJH stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,193. The company has a market cap of £93.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.50. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

