Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 139 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. STERIS comprises 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.09. 13,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.20.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

