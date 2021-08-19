Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,992,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,413,000 after buying an additional 939,048 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 332,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $144.83. 279,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $62,269,748. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

