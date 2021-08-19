LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LivaNova also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

