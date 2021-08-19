Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 60 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.73. 47,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

