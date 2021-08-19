Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale raised Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.